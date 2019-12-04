May 25, 1923-December 3, 2019
MOLINE — Evelyn J. Pettit, 96, of Moline, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care in Silvis.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a one hour visitation prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Evelyn J. Madison was born May 25, 1923, in Melcher, Iowa, daughter of Job and Inez (Walker) Madison. On June 22, 1940, in Davenport, she married Glenn E. Pettit, who preceded her in death Nov. 1, 1996.
Evelyn was a teacher at the Madison Barber College in Rock Island. She was a member of the former First Christian Church in Moline, Turners Club, Tri-City Motorcycle Club, and Ladies League Golf at Indian Bluff Golf Course. She loved taking cruises and seeing the world.
Survivors include a son, Glenn “Bud” Pettit, Jr. of Tucson, Ariz.; a sister, Bertha Johnson of Coconut, FL; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Madison and Bill Madison; her sister, Margarite Berkenpass; and her son, George Pettit.
The family would like to extend thanks to the staff of Illinois Restorative Care and Genesis Hospice.
