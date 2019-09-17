June 8, 1930-September 16, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Evelyn J. Millen, 89, of East Moline, passed away Sept. 16, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Alzheimer's Association.
Evelyn was born June 8, 1930, in Horton, Kan., the daughter of Fred and Sarah Pauline Mapes Bockhouse. She married Erwin A. Millen on Nov. 25, 1950, in Silvis. He passed away Aug. 5, 2011. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Hampton United Methodist Women and the East Moline Volunteer Group. She enjoyed volunteering at the East Moline Food Pantry and gardening.
Survivors include her children, Linda (Roger) Akers, of East Moline, David (Debbie) Millen, of Jefferson City, Mo., Timothy (Stephanie) Millen, of Batavia, Ill., Susan (Drew) Reid, of Brentwood, Tenn., and Kathleen (Louis) Michael, of East Moline; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Moon, of Davenport; and several nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Heartland Hospice and Rosewood Care Center for all of the wonderful care provided to Evelyn over the past few years.
