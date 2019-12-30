August 27, 1961-December 27, 2019

BLUE GRASS — Evelyn G. Carlough, 58, of Blue Grass, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7pm Friday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at Blue Grass Cemetery. Memorials may be made to University of Iowa Pulmonary Disease Research and Development or Animal Aide Humane Society, Moline.

Evie was born August 27, 1961 in Oskaloosa, IA, the daughter of Joseph and Madeline (Kelley) Tapley. She married William G. Carlough on March 15, 2008 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline.

Evie worked at John Deere Harvester, East Moline. She previously worked at Paslode Inc., Oskaloosa, IA.

Evie was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline especially RCIA and assisted with committee volunteer work and bible studies at the church. She enjoyed bicycling and gardening.