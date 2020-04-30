× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 24, 1929-April 29, 2020

GALVA — Evelyn Etta (Board) Anderson, 91, of Galva, died on April 29, 2020, peacefully at Betty’s Garden, Kewanee. Private services will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, with burial at Aledo Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held later. Memorials may be made to Aledo United Methodist Church or Mercer County VFW. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family.

Evelyn Etta Board was born on March 24, 1929, to Ben and Alma (Brown) Board on a farm near Aledo. Evelyn married Marlee Frank Anderson on No. 8, 1947, in Taylorville, Illinois.

Evelyn retired with Marlee after 40 years in flight service as office manager, starting at the Mercer County Airport in 1959 and moving to the Kewanee Airport in 1966. Evelyn joined Pilot Club International, a service organization, in 1972, served as Kewanee Chapter Vice-president 1975-1976, and Chapter President 1976-1977. She enjoyed all forms of needlecraft, giving most of her works to friends, family and charities. Evelyn was also an avid reader and derived great satisfaction in rescuing books destined for paper drives and forwarding them on to people she thought would enjoy them.

Evelyn is survived by sons, Daniel Anderson of Neponset, Illinois, and David Anderson of Louisville, Kentucky; a grandson, Troy Resetich of Spring Valley, Illinois; a niece and many nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Joan Marie Resetich; twin sister, Ruth Anna (Board) Randall; and a brother, Harold Joel Board.

