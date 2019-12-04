July 23, 1939-December 3, 2019
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Evelyn E. Engle, 80, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019. Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
You have free articles remaining.
She was born in Geneseo on July 23, 1939, the daughter of the late Rolland and Dorothy Carlson. She was married to Richard Engle June 14, 1958 and spent 38 years together until his passing. Evelyn was an avid Elvis fan, enjoyed arts and crafts and spending time with all of her grandchildren. Evelyn will always be remembered for the loving and caring mother that she was.
She is survived by her children; Mark (Megan Ford) Engle, Julie (Leo Feasel) Welker, Kevin (Dawn) Engle; nine grandchildren, Abby, Hannah, Logan, Kameron, Jaden, Greg Welker, Payton Feasel, Gabbi Feasel and Kaylee Engle; and one great-grandchild, Remington Gillespie; sister, Phyllis Fulk; and brother, Wayne Carlson. She also leaves behind many close friends to cherish her memory.