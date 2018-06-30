August 1, 1922-June 22, 2018
MISSION, Texas — Evelyn Mae Cooper, 95, of Mission, Texas, formerly of the Quad-Cities, passed away June 22, 2018, at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen, Texas.
She was born Aug. 1, 1922, in Jasper County, Iowa, to Dena and Gerrit Rouw. On July 23, 1946, she married Ellis M. Cooper in Rock Island. They were married for 45 years. She spent her entire married life in Rock Island and became involved with the Community Caring Conference, supporting its efforts to improve conditions for her neighbors.
Some of her fondest memories were of vacations through the Western states each summer with her husband and young daughters. She loved to sew and made many of the clothes she and her daughters wore. She began her working career at the Hickey Bros. Cigar Store main office in Davenport, and was in charge of the cost accounting department. Later, she began working at Moline Public Hospital and retired in 1984 after 24 years as Materials Manager.
She spent many happy hours playing cards at the Moline Activity Center and the East Moline Senior Center. She was a huge Chicago Cubs fan, and after she retired she and her dog would drive to Arizona to enjoy the Cubs’ spring training. One of the high points of her life was getting to watch the Cubs win the World Series.
After the death of her husband, she moved to East Moline and lived for some years with her youngest daughter, Marsha. She then lived for a time at the Lighthouse in Silvis. When her oldest daughter, Susan, retired and moved to Texas, Evelyn went along and lived there until her death. She filled her days with long walks and working crossword puzzles, and her evenings with line dancing and playing cards with her friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and an infant daughter, Mary Jane. She is survived by her daughters, Susie (Dale) Milefchik of Mission, Texas, and Marsha (Lanny) Clark of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; two brothers, Ray Rouw of Des Moines, and Gary Rouw of Coal Valley; and her sister, Jeanne Young of Mesa, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services, and private interment will be at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Henry County Humane Society, Geneseo.