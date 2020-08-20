Evelyn “Chris” Christina Anderson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 20, 1933-August 19, 2020

MOLINE — Evelyn Christina “Chris” Anderson, 86, of Moline, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, with her children by her side at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A private family service and luncheon will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Trimble Funeral Home, at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

The former Evelyn Christina Niebur was born Oct. 20, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, Neb., the daughter of Sylvester and Magdalen (Heimann) Niebur.

She worked at Hyman's Furniture Store in Rock Island for 30 years, as a sales person, furniture buyer, and interior designer. She was an avid reader, loved to watch old movies, dance, shop, and she will always be remembered for her wonderful sense of fashion. More than anything else she loved to spend time with her children and their families.