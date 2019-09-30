September 28, 1922-September 29, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Evelyn C. Minteer, 97, East Moline, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at her home. She went peacefully into the Lord's hands surrounded by her family.
Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. A luncheon at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe will follow the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any Diabetes Association.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1922, in Davenport, to Walter and Mayme (Cattell) Pollock. Evelyn Pollock Fletcher married Maynard E. Minteer on Aug. 11, 1951. He died August 2, 2004. She was a homemaker and later worked at Sir George's Restaurant and Whitey's Pie Company.
Evelyn enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, reading and playing cards. She loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events, gymnastic competitions, piano recitals, band concerts and competitions. She was a former 50-plus-year member of 1st United Presbyterian Church, Moline. She attended Moline Christian Women's Club for 25 years.
Survivors include children and spouses, Lynne and Steve Myers, Jeff and Cathy Minteer, Cindy and Steve Taghon, Debbie and Jerry Orey; son-in-law, Chuck (Caryn) Luebke; grandchildren, Seth (Kristian) Myers, Linc (Alisa) Myers, Sancha (James) Bell, Beth Luebke, Kevin (Bianca) Luebke, Caitlyn (Jake) Gray, Sabien, Christian (Melissa Stohl) and Kiscena (Bobby Warren) Minteer, Jordan (Kara Frye), Taylor, and Dane Taghon. She has 13 great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include nephew, Keith (Carol) Asmus. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; beloved daughter, Melody Luebke; her parents; siblings, Beatrice Asmus and Kenneth Pollock; and several nieces.
The family thanks the nurses and caregivers at Park Vista for their care of Evelyn, and also thank the Genesis Hospice nurses and caregivers for their compassionate care during her final weeks. Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.