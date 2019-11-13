{{featured_button_text}}
Evelyn Beswick

November 11, 2019

MORRISON — Evelyn Beswick, 84, of Morrison, Ill., died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Resthave Home in Morrison.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, preceded by visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Rev. Al Pruis, Interim Pastor, will officiate. Interment will be at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison. A memorial has been established to Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, Ill.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Evelyn Beswick, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 15
Visitation
Friday, November 15, 2019
9:30AM-11:00AM
Emmanuel Reformed Church
202 E. Morris Street
Morrison, IL 61270
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Evelyn's Visitation begins.
Nov 15
Service
Friday, November 15, 2019
11:00AM
Emmanuel Reformed Church
202 E. Morris Street
Morrison, IL 61270
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Evelyn's Service begins.

Tags

Load comments