November 11, 2019
MORRISON — Evelyn Beswick, 84, of Morrison, Ill., died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Resthave Home in Morrison.
Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, preceded by visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Rev. Al Pruis, Interim Pastor, will officiate. Interment will be at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison. A memorial has been established to Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, Ill.
