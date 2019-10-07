October 5, 2019
MOLINE — Evangeline Joy Stancliff was born at 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2019, and passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at 1:50 a.m. the same day. Although our time with her was short, the love and joy she brought to us will last for the rest of our lives.
Evangeline was the daughter of K. Elijah and Samantha (Hempel) Stancliff, of Moline.
She is survived by her paternal grandparents Kim and Liz Ryan of Bettendorf, and Kyle Stancliff of Ocala, Fla.; and maternal grandparents Justin and Kim Hempel of Moline; paternal great-grandparents, David Crawford of Beaver Creek, Ohio, and Red and Pat Stancliff of Aledo; maternal great-grandparents, Ken and Diane Hempel of Poplar, Mont., and Ken and Karon Lundeen of Rock Island. She was also loved by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many extended family.
Trimble Funeral Home and Crematory of Moline is handling the arrangements. There will be a private ceremony with the burial following at Greenview Memorial Gardens in Silvis.
Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
