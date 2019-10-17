June 23, 1927-October 16, 2019
SILVIS — Eva J. Lang, 92, formerly of Silvis, passed away at Aspen Rehab & Health Care in Silvis, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Highland Park Bowl (4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline) in the South Banquet Hall on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation (PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at michaeljfox.org). Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., is assisting the family.
Eva was born on June 23, 1927, in East Moline. She was the daughter of Walter and Fayetta (Foerster) Jennings. She worked as a signal man for the Rock Island Lines and then worked as a supply clerk for the East Moline School system in the 80s.
Survivors include her children, James Michael (Diane) Taylor, Silvis, Kathy (Bill) Graham, Moline; daughter-in-law, Linda Taylor, Silvis; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry; two husbands; parents; and grandson, Josh Taylor.
