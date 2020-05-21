× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 13, 1921-May 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Euna Belle Stephens, 98, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday May 20, 2020, at Generations, Rock Island.

The family invites those who knew Euna to watch a livestreamed funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be left to First Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Euna was born on Nov. 13, 1921, in Calico Rock, Ark., the daughter of Martin Albert Smith and Rhoda Ann Thomas. She married J.W. Stephens on July 12, 1941, in Tuckerman, Ark. He preceded her in death.

In her earlier years she was a housewife, staying home to help raise their children and help around the farm. She later had been employed at Servus Rubber, Rock Island.

Euna was a charter member of First Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Island, where she taught Sunday School and loved serving the church. She was very devoted to her family and loved family events.