November 13, 1921-May 20, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Euna Belle Stephens, 98, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday May 20, 2020, at Generations, Rock Island.
The family invites those who knew Euna to watch a livestreamed funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be left to First Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.
Euna was born on Nov. 13, 1921, in Calico Rock, Ark., the daughter of Martin Albert Smith and Rhoda Ann Thomas. She married J.W. Stephens on July 12, 1941, in Tuckerman, Ark. He preceded her in death.
In her earlier years she was a housewife, staying home to help raise their children and help around the farm. She later had been employed at Servus Rubber, Rock Island.
Euna was a charter member of First Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Island, where she taught Sunday School and loved serving the church. She was very devoted to her family and loved family events.
Survivors include her children, L. Dale (Shirley) McNair, Rock Island, Wanda Pursell, Rock Island; grandchildren, Mike McNair, Rock Island, Gregory Pursell, Cedar Rapids, Christopher (Suzanna) Pursell, Milan, Leslie (Jim) Krup, Rock Island; great-grandchildren, Adam, Desiree, Olivia, Derek, Alexis, Alaysia, Damon, Gianna, Kenyon, Kassi, Sinclair; two chosen grandsons, Danny and Jack Jones; numerous great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W.; parents, Martin and Rhoda; son-in-law, Damon Pursell; granddaughter, Tonya Wiese; granddaughters-in-law, Vonda McNair and Misty Pursell; siblings, Maggie Moody, John Smith, Easter Burgess, Thirel Smith, Audrey Creswell, Troy Smith, Eunice Billings and Niece Smith.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.