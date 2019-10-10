November 3, 1945-October 9, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Eugene “Gene” Buss, 73, passed away at home in East Moline on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be noon Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Moline. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Prior to the service, a private family burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island where military honors will be conducted by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 299. Memorials may be made in Gene's name to the charity of your choice. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd. is assisting the family.
Gene was born in Blue Island, Ill., on Nov. 3, 1945. He was the son of Daniel I. and Ruth Hiemstra Buss. He married Beverly Dietrich on July 14, 1968. She preceded him in death on May 25, 2018. Gene was self-employed as a safety officer and a consultant.
You have free articles remaining.
Gene was a veteran having served in the United States Army from 1965-1966. He was a true outdoorsman. He was a woodcarver and loved cast iron cooking, shooting, camping, fishing and hunting.
Survivors include his children, Michelle (Ron) Shong, Aaron (Vicky) Buss, Brad Buss, and Dave (Sarah) Buss; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; and his mother, Ruth Buss.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and brothers, Daniel R. Buss and Clifford D. Buss.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.