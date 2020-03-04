Eugene E. Johnson
View Comments
MOLINE

Eugene E. Johnson

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Eugene E. Johnson

February 7, 1943-February 29, 2020

MOLINE — Eugene E. Johnson, 77, of Moline, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

The family will host a celebration of Eugene's life at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, assisted the family with arrangements.

Eugene was born Feb. 7, 1943, in Moline, a son of Edward and Dorothy Lawrick Johnson.

Surviving are his sons, Tim, Paul , Pete and Joel Johnson; significant other, Judith Durbin; and two nieces, Nina Johnson and Zina Karstez.

Online condolences and obituary at wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News