February 7, 1943-February 29, 2020

MOLINE — Eugene E. Johnson, 77, of Moline, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

The family will host a celebration of Eugene's life at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, assisted the family with arrangements.

Eugene was born Feb. 7, 1943, in Moline, a son of Edward and Dorothy Lawrick Johnson.

Surviving are his sons, Tim, Paul , Pete and Joel Johnson; significant other, Judith Durbin; and two nieces, Nina Johnson and Zina Karstez.

