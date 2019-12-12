January 30, 1929-November 29, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Eugene C. Rebello, 90, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.

A Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, followed by a memorial gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. A masonic service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday by the Eureka Lodge #69 A.F. & A.M. at the funeral home. Private inurnment will be held at National Cemetery, Rock Island, with military rites. Memorials may be made to the Eureka Lodge #69 A.F. & A.M, Milan.

Eugene was born on Jan. 30, 1929, in Providence, R.I., the son of Manuel and Mary (Aruze) Rebello. He married Ormaline Neibur on Oct. 25, 1952, in Illinois; she preceded him in death on Aug. 19, 2014. Eugene was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Eugene worked for the Corp of Engineers on the Rock Island Arsenal Island. He enjoyed making trips back to the East Coast to visit and spend time with his family. Eugene was a past Master of the Masonic Lodge Eureka #69.