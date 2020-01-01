December 30, 2019

DAVENPORT — Eugene A. Stanger, 84, of Davenport, passed away Dec. 30, 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Born in Davenport to William and Goldie Stanger, he married Nancy Westphalen Jan. 8, 1955. Eugene retired from Ralston Purina after 36 years.

Eugene loved old Westerns, the Cubs, the Hawkeyes, and working in his yard.

Preceding him in death are his parents; brother, William Jr; and son, Eugene Jr.

A celebration of life will be at their home at 2051 W. 1st St. in Davenport on Jan. 5, from 1-5 p.m

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Stanger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.