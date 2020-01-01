Eugene A. Stanger
December 30, 2019

DAVENPORT — Eugene A. Stanger, 84, of Davenport, passed away Dec. 30, 2019.

Born in Davenport to William and Goldie Stanger, he married Nancy Westphalen Jan. 8, 1955. Eugene retired from Ralston Purina after 36 years.

Eugene loved old Westerns, the Cubs, the Hawkeyes, and working in his yard.

Preceding him in death are his parents; brother, William Jr; and son, Eugene Jr.

A celebration of life will be at their home at 2051 W. 1st St. in Davenport on Jan. 5, from 1-5 p.m

