SILVIS — Ethyl Lucille Arnold, 89, of Silvis, Illinois, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Due to restrictions on public gatherings, private family services will be held at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home in Port Byron. Burial will be in the Rapids City Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the family to be distributed to charities at a later date.

Ethyl was born July 3, 1930, in Geneseo, Illinois, the daughter of Bert and Hazel (Chrisop) Cochren. She graduated from the Geneseo High School. She married Dewey Arnold on Jan. 14, 1950, at the Methodist Church in Moline. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2009. Ethyl was a switchboard operator, a homemaker and a great cook. She enjoyed making meals and celebrating holidays with her family. She and Dewey enjoyed their fishing vacations in Minnesota. They always returned with plenty of bluegills and crappies for several family fish fries. She taught her family how to fry them just right! Ethyl was always the social butterfly. Wherever they made their home over the years, she could always be seen walking the streets and visiting along the way. In these tours she collected a large group of very loving friends, and she will be sorely missed by friends and family alike.