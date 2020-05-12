Ethel VanDeWoestyne

A private family service will be held at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. Moline Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. is assisting the family.

Ethel Ferkel was born on December 19, 1926, in Rock Island, the daughter of Arthur and Bertha (Hendricks) Ferkel. Ethel married Charles H. VanDeWoestyne September 27, 1963, in Silvis, he preceded her in 1993. She was a homemaker and loved to travel and cook. She had many joys in life one of them was dancing and another was playing shuffleboard for 28 years in the Q.C.