Ethel Ruge
View Comments

Ethel Ruge

{{featured_button_text}}
Ethel Ruge

August 15, 1921- March 27, 2020

MOLINE — Ethel Ruge, 98, died Friday, March 27, 2020, in Hillcrest Home, Geneseo.

Private services will be held Tuesday, with burial in Rock Island National Cemetery.

Ethel Gertrude Birkel was born Aug. 15, 1921, in Moline, to Lloyd and Vendla (Bengston) Birkel. She married Russell Ruge in 1946, and he died in 2010. She was employed by Illinois Public Aid for 37 years, retiring as assistant superintendent in 1979.

Ethel is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Margo and David F. Bush; grandsons, David (Michelle) Bush and Bryan Bush; three great-grandchildren; and brother, George Birkel.

Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Ruge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News