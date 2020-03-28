August 15, 1921- March 27, 2020
MOLINE — Ethel Ruge, 98, died Friday, March 27, 2020, in Hillcrest Home, Geneseo.
Private services will be held Tuesday, with burial in Rock Island National Cemetery.
Ethel Gertrude Birkel was born Aug. 15, 1921, in Moline, to Lloyd and Vendla (Bengston) Birkel. She married Russell Ruge in 1946, and he died in 2010. She was employed by Illinois Public Aid for 37 years, retiring as assistant superintendent in 1979.
Ethel is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Margo and David F. Bush; grandsons, David (Michelle) Bush and Bryan Bush; three great-grandchildren; and brother, George Birkel.
