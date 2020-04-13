× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 15, 1920- April 13, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Ethel L. Dawson, 99, formerly of East Moline, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo, Illinois.

A private graveside service will be held in Walnut Cemetery, Walnut, Ill.

Ethel Lucile Mead was born July 15, 1920, in Bureau County, Illinois, the daughter of Arthur and Beulah (Smith) Mead. Ethel was educated in the Dixon and Walnut area. She married Elwin Dawson on Jan. 15, 1947, in Rock Island. He passed in 1989. Ethel was a member of the First Christian Church, East Moline. She was employed at Cosgrave Drug, East Moline, and Lutheran Hospital, Moline, as a switchboard operator last working in 1988.

Ethel enjoyed quilting; she made many beautiful quilts. She was an avid reader. Ethel enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She loved to play the piano.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Nancy Kay Licko and her husband, Ron, of East Moline; her son, Gary Dennis Dawson and his wife, Jill, of Geneseo; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Ronald A. Dawson; her sister; and her brother.

