December 19, 1936-March 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Ethel J. Caruth, 83, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be 10am, Friday, March 20, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Thursday at the funeral home. We encourage only family and close family friends to attend. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to Rock Island Church of the Nazarene.

Ethel was born December 19, 1936 in Oneida, IL, the daughter of Carl and Martha (Newberg) Holcomb. She married James “Wally” Caruth on November 26, 1959 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2014.

Ethel was a member of Rock Island Church of the Nazarene and a charter member of Coal Valley Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed cooking and canning, was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed being with her family especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Debbie (Dan) Moore, Rock Island and Dave (Margie) Caruth, Holland, MI; grandchildren, Tara (Matt) Peters, Marisa Moore, Courtney (Brian) Stebick, Zach (Molly) Caruth, Taylor Moore and Sam Caruth; 18 great grandchildren and sister, Evelyn Anderson, Ellington, FL. Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

