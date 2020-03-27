March 29, 1923- March 25, 2020
ANDALUSIA — Ethel E. Sowash, 96, of Andalusia, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Aperion Care, East Moline. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private family services will be held at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Burial will be in the Andalusia Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.
Ethel was born on March 29, 1923, in Rock Island, a daughter of Pardon and Beulah (Wood) Johnson. She married Robert Sowash on Dec. 13, 1941, in Kahoka, Mo. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2017. Ethel worked as a secretary for the Rock Island Argus for many years before her retirement. She was a member of Community Baptist Church, Andalusia, and the Order of the Eastern Star, Andalusia, where she was a Past Worthy Matron. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, knitting, sewing, cooking and bowling. Ethel loved and missed her husband of 75 years. She was especially close to her sisters. She loved being with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Tammy Stoneberger, Andalusia, and Tim Sowash, Dixon, Iowa; grandchildren, Jamie (Scott) Ackerland, Preemption, Jeffrey (Darla) Matlick, Geneseo, Jennifer (Jim Graham) Matlick, East Moline, Brandon (Amy) Hammond, New Lenox, Ill., Travis Sowash, Colorado, and Tim (Becki) Chapin, Maquoketa, Iowa; 14 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren with one "on the way;" and her sister, Margaret Hasty.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sister, Ruby Sowash; daughter-in-law, Diana Sowash; and nephew, Loren Dale Sowash.
The family would like to thanks all those who were involved in Ethel's Care.
