October 12, 1924-February 16, 2020

TAYLOR RIDGE — Esther F. Morford, 95, of Taylor Ridge, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Avonlea Cottages, Milan. Services for Mrs. Morford will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Aledo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Taylor Ridge United Methodist Church, Alzheimer's Association or to a charity of your choice.

Esther was born on Oct. 12, 1924, in Smithshire, Ill., the daughter of Homer and Mary (Cooper) Clark. She married Lossee Morford on Sept. 1, 1946, in Seaton, Ill. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2016. Mrs. Morford was a teacher, principal, homemaker, quilter and a fiber artist. Esther was a member of the Taylor Ridge United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star Lodge 617, Quilters Guild, Illinois Teachers Association, National Education Association and the Retired Teachers Association.

Survivors include a son, Stephen (Bernadette) Morford, Bettendorf; daughters, Janet (John) Walker, Valparaiso, Ind., Pamela (Tony) Whittington, Andalusia, Ill..; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.