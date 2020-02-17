Esther F. Morford
TAYLOR RIDGE

October 12, 1924-February 16, 2020

TAYLOR RIDGE — Esther F. Morford, 95, of Taylor Ridge, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Avonlea Cottages, Milan. Services for Mrs. Morford will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Aledo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Taylor Ridge United Methodist Church, Alzheimer's Association or to a charity of your choice.

Esther was born on Oct. 12, 1924, in Smithshire, Ill., the daughter of Homer and Mary (Cooper) Clark. She married Lossee Morford on Sept. 1, 1946, in Seaton, Ill. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2016. Mrs. Morford was a teacher, principal, homemaker, quilter and a fiber artist. Esther was a member of the Taylor Ridge United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star Lodge 617, Quilters Guild, Illinois Teachers Association, National Education Association and the Retired Teachers Association.

Survivors include a son, Stephen (Bernadette) Morford, Bettendorf; daughters, Janet (John) Walker, Valparaiso, Ind., Pamela (Tony) Whittington, Andalusia, Ill..; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lossee; brothers, Loren Clark, Dr. Marvin Clark and an infant brother, George Clark. We would also like to thank the staff at Avonlea Cottage for their many kindnesses shown to our mother over the years. They are truly a part of our family, and we will be forever grateful for their hard work and dedication.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Service information

Feb 19
Visitation
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264
Feb 20
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
10:00AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264
