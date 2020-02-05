January 29, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Funeral services for Esau McDonald, 69, of Rock Island, will be 11 a.m. Friday at People's Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Island. He departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at his home.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Orr's Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
