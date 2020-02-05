Esau McDonald
ROCK ISLAND

Esau McDonald

  Updated
Esau McDonald

January 29, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Funeral services for Esau McDonald, 69, of Rock Island, will be 11 a.m. Friday at People's Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Island. He departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at his home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Orr's Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

Service information

Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
People's Missionary Baptist Church
553 23rd Street
Rock Island, IL 61201
Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:00AM
