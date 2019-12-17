October 23, 1939-December 16, 2019

ALEDO — Ernestine A. King, 80, of Aledo, formerly of New Boston, Ill., died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Mercer Manor, Aledo.

Visitation is Thursday, Dec. 19, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in New Boston Cemetery. Memorials may be left for New Boston Fire & Ambulance.

Ernestine was born Oct. 23, 1939, in Joy, Ill., a daughter of Ernest and Pearl Adams Sheese. She graduated from Joy High School in 1957; while in school she was active with FHA and Joyster Club. On Sept. 4, 1959, she married George “Hump” King in Joy. They were married until his death on June 18, 2014. In her early years, Ernestine worked as the secretary to Mercer County State's Attorney Glenn Appleton. Upon starting a family ... she left that position to become a mother and homemaker. Ernestine was a talented seamstress; she loved sewing clothes and crafts. George and Ernestine traveled to Myrtle Beach for many years and truly enjoyed being snowbirds.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Lela Bieri (Dave Noyd), of Aledo, and Ruth King, of Moline; sisters: Bernice (Darrel) Efnor, of Bradford, Ill., Martha King, of Aledo, and Diana (Dennis) Fullerton, of Keithsburg; and several nieces and nephews.