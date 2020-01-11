Ernest 'Ernie' F. Lee
Ernest 'Ernie' F. Lee

April 9, 1971-January 9, 2020

MOLINE — Ernest F. “Ernie” Lee, 48, of Moline, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at home.

A hospitality gathering will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at CityView Celebration at Trimble Pointe, in the lower level of 701 12th St., Moline. Friends are asked to dress casually as they celebrate Ernie's life with Harris Pizza and cocktails. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established in his memory.

Ernest Fredrick Lee was born April 9, 1971, the son of Frank Ivor and Barbara (Horton) Lee. He was married to Kelli Phelps, with whom he had a daughter, Kyla. He later had a son, Ivor, with his significant other, Cassondra Johnson. He worked at Nestlé Purina in Davenport.

He enjoyed heavy metal, playing his guitar and going to concerts, barbecuing and fishing. He was a hard worker and had a great sense of humor. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Ernie, especially his children.

Ernie is survived by his beloved children, Kyla Lee of Carbon Cliff, Ill., and Ivor Lee of Moline; his significant other, Cassondra Johnson of Moline; his mother, Barbara Lee of Moline; siblings, Chris (Bill) Boggs of Oregon, David Wasson of East Moline, Ray (Tricia) Lee of East Moline, and Annie Bickford of LeClaire, Iowa; several half siblings; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Lee.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Jan 15
Hospitality Gathering
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe
701 12th Street
Moline, IL 61265
