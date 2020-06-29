Erma Jane Aten-Chandler

Private funeral service will be held, and private burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. As of June 26, gatherings of 50 people are being allowed at one time at the funeral home. The funeral home will be monitoring the capacity limits and allowing people in accordingly; attendees are to wear a mask and observe social distancing while in attendance.

Erma was born on Aug. 24, 1931, the daughter of Guy F Aten and Mable Nixen-Aten. She is the youngest of 12 children. Erma was always a Christian woman and a caregiver; she loved working with the elderly. She has worked at and managed nursing homes. She ran her own board and room for seniors. Erma worked at Franciscan Hospital in Rock Island. She enjoyed gardening, raising flowers and baking. She is famous for her delicious wine jelly that she made for family and friends. Erma loved being a mother to her six children, and being a grandmother and great-grandmother. Erma loved her family with all her heart and also all of her extended family. She was always there to lend a helping hand or whatever the need was. Erma loved spending time with her family, extended family, her sisters and friends, having a good time.