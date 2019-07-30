June 25, 1980-July 23, 2019
DAVENPORT — Erik G. Roland, 39, of Davenport, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 23. A visitation to honor Erik's life will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. A private memorial service for immediate family will be held at a later date.
Erik is survived and lovingly remembered by his parents, Joanna and George Roland, of LeClaire; sister, Elizabeth Popowski (Jered), and niece and nephew, Lydia and Bradley Popowski, of Bettendorf; uncle, Miles Bushnell, of Sunnyvale, Calif.; uncle and aunt, Kevin and Karen Roland, of Custer, Wis.; uncle and aunt, Lloyd and Karin Roland, of Huntington, N.Y.; and cousins, Matthew Roland, of Madison, Wis., and Andrew Roland of Trempealeau, Wis.; best friend, Jordy Bogguss, of Los Angeles, Calif.; and a multitude of extended family, friends and colleagues.
Erik was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Gloria Bushnell, and Tor and Tordis Roland.
Erik was born to George and Joanna Roland in Moline, on June 25, 1980. He graduated with honors from Cedar Rapids Washington High School in 1998. Erik graduated from Iowa State University in 2002 with a degree in Finance and continued to be an avid Cyclone fan. He completed his MBA at St. Ambrose University. Erik was a Financial Management Analyst with the Joint Munitions Command.
Erik's courage, strength and determination in his 13-year cancer journey made him a hero. He was a model of unselfishness, always expressing his gratitude for those caring for him. His quick wit and infectious smile were a gift to many. This big guy with a gentle heart was loyal to so many. This was evident in the village of friends and family who supported #TeamErik. Erik participated in many different sports in his youth and through high school and was always the best teammate you could ask for. Erik enjoyed reading and playing his ukulele. He also loved playing golf, visiting baseball stadiums and the breweries near them, as well as live music venues.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is caring for Erik and his family. The following website is provided for more information: www.wheelanpressly.com.
Special thanks to University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, especially Dr. Mohammed Milhem and his Sarcoma Research Team. Dr. Mo was not only a physician and researcher, but a loyal and loving friend to Erik and his family. Erik's family also wishes to thank the pastoral team at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center-Sarcoma Research Fund at: tinyurl.com/y5yfmydw.
Erik will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A positive spirit. A life well lived.