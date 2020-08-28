× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 7, 1965- August 25, 2020

PORT BYRON — Eric White, 54, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family as he went to join his mother.

Services are 3 p.m. Saturday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with Rev. Dan Cullett officiating. Visitation is noon to funeral time. Guests must wear face masks and practice social distancing. Cremation will follow the service at Trimble Crematory, and private burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Coal Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospitals.

Eric Matthew White was born Oct. 7, 1965, in Chicago, Illinois, to Leonard and Dorothy (Belvedere) White. He married Vonnie Summers on July 13, 2016. She died June 11, 2018. Eric belonged to the YMCA, loved his 2007 Mustang and enjoyed movies and history. He was a very caring man with a big heart and loved his family.