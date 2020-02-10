December 15, 1959- February 6, 2020

GENESEO — Eric Scott Reschke, 60, of Geneseo, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel. Chaplain Karyn Roberts will officiate. A private inurnment will occur at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be directed to the Eric S. Reschke Memorial Fund.

Eric was born on Dec. 15, 1959, the son of Herman C. and Diane E. (Wiltamuth) Reschke. He graduated from Geneseo High School. He later attended the American Institute of Commerce. He was part owner and president of the Geneseo Dairy Queen, which has been the family business for 65 years. He enjoyed fishing, and especially loved spending time with his nieces.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Diane Reschke, Geneseo; sisters, Darla Baksh, Denver, Colo., and Kirstin (David) Burbridge, Hillsdale, Ill.; and nieces, Rylee and Avery.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Reschke, in 2015, and his grandparents.

