December 3, 1953-January 29, 2020
LITTLE RIVER, Calif. — Eric S. Lillybeck, 66, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, at his home in Little River, Calif. Private services will be scheduled later in Little River and Moline. Chapel by the Sea, Fort Bragg, Calif., handled arrangements. The body was cremated.
You have free articles remaining.
Mr. Lillybeck was born Dec. 3, 1953, in Ypsilanti, Mich., the son of Norman and Madelynne (McHenry) Lillybeck. He graduated from Moline High School in 1972. In 1978, he graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Science degree in materials and metallurgical engineering. In 1987, he graduated from UCLA with a Master of Business Administration.
Mr. Lillybeck's career included several notable domestic and international employments. He retired from Pattern Energy Group Inc., San Francisco, Calif., in 2015 as a principal and senior vice president in fiscal and administrative services. Before joining Pattern Energy, Mr. Lillybeck led accounting and financial reporting for Babcock Brown's North American Infrastructure Group. Before that, Mr. Lillybeck served as chief financial officer for several startup companies. Earlier in his business career Mr. Lillybeck worked as director of business planning and development for Northwest Airline's Asia-Pacific region, Tokyo, Japan, and served on the board of three international joint ventures. He also worked on Wall Street for Prudential Bache as a merger and acquisitions analyst.
Mr. Lillybeck was preceded in death by his mother, Madelynne (McHenry) Lillybeck, in 2002, and his father, Norman P. Lillybeck, in 2019. Survivors include his sister, Shifra (Linda) Fraifeld, Jerusalem, Israel; his brother, Steven (Susan) Lillybeck, Moline; his niece, Allison (Matthew) McClimon, Davenport; and his great-niece, Margaret McClimon, Davenport.
The family extends its deepest appreciation to Mr. Lillybeck's two close friends, Ira Ogden, Little River, Calif., and Don Laughead, Moline, both of whom showed unwavering support, dedication and loyalty to Mr. Lillybeck in his final days.