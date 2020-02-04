December 3, 1953-January 29, 2020

LITTLE RIVER, Calif. — Eric S. Lillybeck, 66, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, at his home in Little River, Calif. Private services will be scheduled later in Little River and Moline. Chapel by the Sea, Fort Bragg, Calif., handled arrangements. The body was cremated.

Mr. Lillybeck was born Dec. 3, 1953, in Ypsilanti, Mich., the son of Norman and Madelynne (McHenry) Lillybeck. He graduated from Moline High School in 1972. In 1978, he graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Science degree in materials and metallurgical engineering. In 1987, he graduated from UCLA with a Master of Business Administration.