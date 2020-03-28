Eric S. Larson
Eric S. Larson

Eric S. Larson

January 15, 1975-March 23, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Eric S. Larson, 45, of Rock Island, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Eric was born on Jan. 15, 1975, in Moline, a son of Ronald and Sue (Kerres) Larson. Eric was valiant in his struggle with cancer. He could bring the house down with his sense of humor. Eric was as kind-hearted as he was stubborn. He enjoyed playing music, cards and chess. Eric will be remembered for his love of nature and benevolent kindness to animals.

Eric was preceded in death by his father, Ronald; and his daughter, Allyssa Larson; his grandparents; aunts; uncles; cousins and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eric's family will have memorial services celebrating his life at a later date. Memorials may be made to his family.

Eric will be missed enormously by his mother, Sue Larson, Rock Island; his best friend and brother, Shawn Larson, Rock Island; as well as many close family members and friends.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

