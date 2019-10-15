{{featured_button_text}}
Eric D. Heyl

March 19, 1976-October 11, 2019

MOLINE — Eric D. Heyl, 43, of Moline, died on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Viking Club, 1450 41st Street, Moline.

Eric was born March 19, 1976, in Iowa City, Iowa, son of Lloyd Leonard and Susan Heyl.

He is survived by his mother, Susan (Terry) Myers; daughter, Holly Murphy; son, Alex Heyl; grandchildren, Kaya and Atlas; sister, Kristy (Joe) Catlin; brother, Terry (Amber) Heyl; grandmother, Pauline Heyl; nieces and nephews, Katrina, Kaylynn, Cole, Terry, Kade, Landen, Carter, Athena, Layloni.

