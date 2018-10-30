Eric Boetje

November 10, 1986-October 26, 2018
MOLINE — Eric J. Boetje, 31, of Moline, died Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn, after a courageous battle with leukemia.
A gathering to celebrate Eric's life, with food and drink, will be 12-3:30 p.m. Saturday at Rock Island Moose Lodge, 4410 9th Street, Rock Island. Private burial is in Rock Island Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.
Eric James Boetje was born Nov. 10, 1986, in Silvis, to Della Boetje and Terry McCallister. He graduated from Rock Island High School in 2005 and Northern Illinois University in 2010. He married the love of his life, Rebecca Ruedin, on Sept. 16, 2016, in Colona.
Eric worked at Target and 3M in DeKalb, Lujack's Chevy in Davenport and most recently for Sam's Club in Davenport. He played football and wrestled in high school, and went on to coach wrestling for Glenview Middle School in East Moline. He also enjoyed playing fantasy football with his friends and was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Cubs fan.
Eric enjoyed reading, Star Wars and online gaming with his friends. Family was the most important thing to Eric, especially his best friend and wife, Rebecca. The couple was inseparable.
Eric is survived by his wife, Rebecca; parents, Della (Patrick McGinnis) Boetje, of Milan, and Terry (Kathy) McCallister, of Meridian, Idaho; his grandmother, Shirley Boetje, of Milan; brothers, James (Maranda) McCallister, of Dixon, Ill., and Sean and Justin McCallister, of Meridian; his pit bull, Leo; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, James Boetje and James and Betty McCallister; uncles, Bill and John Boetje; and his beloved dogs, Jack and Daisy.
