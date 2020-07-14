× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 20, 1918-July 13, 2020

MOLINE -- Emma F. Rehn, 101, of Moline, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Heartland Health Care, Moline.

There will be no services. Entombment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church, Moline.

Emma was born July 20, 1918, in Noble, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Adeline (Mayenzet) Mathieu. She married Levi Dhamers and he preceded her in death. She then married Emery Rehn. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2019.

Emma was employed at the former Herman Nelson. She enjoyed reading and needlework.

Survivors include her sister, Mary Hookom, Winfield, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her sisters; Frances Haynes, Helen Rosenberg, Eda Seelen and brother; Edward Mathieu.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Rehn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.