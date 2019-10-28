October 3, 1925-October 24, 2019
MOLINE — Emery Rehn, 94, of Moline, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Heartland Healthcare, Moline.
Funeral services will be 1pm, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
Emery was born October 3, 1925 in Moline the son of Elmer and Anna (Peterson) Rehn. Emery was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked at the former JI Case, East Moline. Emery was a member of several farming organizations. Emery was an avid bowler and baseball fan.
Survivors include his wife, Emma; his twin sister, Gladys Olson, Knoxville, IL and Joyce (Bob) Nelson, High Point, NC and brother, Kenneth Rehn, Silvis, IL. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lorna Rainey and brothers, Harold and Herman Rehn.
