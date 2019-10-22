June 6, 1935-October 21, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Elvin Held, 84, East Moline, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the home of his daughter in Davenport. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.
Elvin was born on June 6, 1935, in Moline, the son of Armond and Stella Held. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He married Colleen Nicholson on Aug. 20, 1954. She died Oct. 30, 2001. Elvin retired from the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 25. He was a devoted member of East Moline Foursquare Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his children; Kathy Held-Leebold, Moline, Julie Held, East Moline, Sheri (Mark) Held Kelsey, Davenport, Annette “Angie” Held-Hinton, Bettendorf, and Heather Held, Kewanee; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Eugene, Barstow.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, son, Terry, and brothers Russ, Robert and Howard.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.