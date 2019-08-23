June 17, 1951-August 22, 2019
MOLINE — Elta “Sandy” Casto, 68, of Moline, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Generations, Rock Island.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a one-hour visitation prior to the services beginning at noon.
Sandy was born in Moline on June 17, 1951, daughter of August and Anne (Dilts) Fontenoy. In Moline on June 11, 1994, she married Troy Casto, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Bert Fontenoy, of Moline, Stephine Casto, of Moline, Shon Fontenoy, of Colona, Ill., and Edward Fontenoy, of Viola, Ill.; sisters, Linda and Pat; brothers, David and Ron; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Allen, Randy and Richard.
