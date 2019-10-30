January 2, 1921-October 27, 2019
GENESEO — Elsie G. Mariman, 98, of Geneseo, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Hammond-Henry Hospital - Long Term Care, Geneseo. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel. Deacon Harley Chaffee will officiate. Burial will be at St. Anthony Cemetery, Atkinson, Ill. Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to St. Malachy Catholic Church or Hammond-Henry Hospital – Long Term Care.
Elsie was born Jan. 2, 1921, the daughter of William Peter Wirth and Rosalie Marie (Vercruse) Wirth, in Atkinson Township. She attended Henry County schools. Elsie married Arthur Mariman on Jan. 3, 1940, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. She was employed from 1959 to 1963 at Henry Service Company, 1963–1966 at Henry County Highway Department and 1966–1982, for Drs. Horton and Parker dental office in Moline. She was an inactive member of the Altar Society #14. She enjoyed the Geneseo Moose Lodge #990, crocheting, counted cross stitch, needle point, playing cards with friends and family and the American Flemish Club with Arthur, her husband. She loved caring for all her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Marvin, and Dorothy (Shearer) Mariman, Bluffton, S.C.; and daughter, Patricia Lundell, North Aurora, Ill.; grandchildren, Kent (Lori) Mariman, Bluffton, S.C., Devin Mariman, Princeton, N.J., Jon (Christine) Lundell, Brandon (Sheri) Lundell, Jamie (Jeremy) Neidel, all of North Aurora, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Kara (Brad) Stone, Abby Mariman, Jessica (Carlin) Darnell, Nathaniel, Rachel, Bethany, Matthew and River Mariman, Eric Lundell, Danielle Gray, Sydney and Ashley Lundell, Kaylynn and Kylie Neidel; great-great-grandchildren, Jayden Hawkins, Kylan, Tytus and Theo Darnell, and Gideon Stone.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; her parents, William and Rosalie; granddaughter, Tara Mariman; a brother; and eight sisters.
Elsie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Hammond-Henry Hospital – Long Term Care, Hospice Compassus, Linda Franks, and St. Malachy Catholic Church, for all the care concern and visits extended to Elsie over the past several years.