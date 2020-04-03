× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 9, 1932- April 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Eloise Baugh, 88, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

In accordance with her wishes, a private service and inurnment will be Saturday, April 4, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, IL.

Eloise was born in Clanton, Ala., on Jan. 9, 1932, a daughter of Joshua F. Henley and Julia L. Adams Henley. Eloise married Glenn B. Baugh on Dec. 4, 1948, in Alabama. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2012. Eloise worked on the assembly line at Servus Rubber for 16 years. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Eloise is survived by her children, Glen Baugh Jr., Rock Island, Timothy (Janice) Baugh, Missouri, and Nilia (Dan) Elder, Rock Island; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Dan Janecke, Peoria.

Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Sr.; daughter, Teresa Janecke; great-grandson, Dalton Elder; daughter-in-law, Vicki Baugh; and 16 brothers and sisters.

