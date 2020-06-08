Elmer W. Johnson

Elmer was born on Aug. 14, 1922, in Geneseo, the son of Knute and Oliva Karlson Johnson. He married Mary Frances Cook on Nov. 30, 1947, at Beulah Presbyterian Church in Orion. Elmer worked as an assembler, repairer and painter at I.H. Farmall Works for 38 years. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp for four years and was stationed at Pacific Area Peleliu and Okinawa. Elmer received two Purple Hearts in World War II. Elmer was a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion, Ill. He was on the St. Paul Lutheran Property Committee Cemetery Board for six years. He was active in the American Legion, a VFW member, as well as the local 1506 UAW Union. Elmer was also a little league coach for Orion. He visited all 50 states with his wife and loved to paint during his retirement.