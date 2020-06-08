August 14, 1922-June 7, 2020
ORION — Elmer W. Johnson, 97, of Orion, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held at Esterdahl Mortuary, Orion. Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery, Orion. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.
A celebration of life/drive-by in his honor will be on Thursday, June 11, at 4:30 p.m., starting at Orion High School and driving by his residence, 1015 11th Avenue in Orion.
Elmer was born on Aug. 14, 1922, in Geneseo, the son of Knute and Oliva Karlson Johnson. He married Mary Frances Cook on Nov. 30, 1947, at Beulah Presbyterian Church in Orion. Elmer worked as an assembler, repairer and painter at I.H. Farmall Works for 38 years. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp for four years and was stationed at Pacific Area Peleliu and Okinawa. Elmer received two Purple Hearts in World War II. Elmer was a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion, Ill. He was on the St. Paul Lutheran Property Committee Cemetery Board for six years. He was active in the American Legion, a VFW member, as well as the local 1506 UAW Union. Elmer was also a little league coach for Orion. He visited all 50 states with his wife and loved to paint during his retirement.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; children, Thomas Johnson, Daniel (Karen) Johnson, Marty (Suzanne) Johnson and Malia (Steve Knochenmus) Owens; half-brothers, Andy Johnson and Leonard Johnson; half-sisters, Evelyn Schollerman and Iris Hamilton; grandchildren, Kelly (Scott) Peterson, Kevin (Emily) Johnson, Sarah (Eoin) Walsh, Corey Johnson, Ashley (Tyler) Horberg and Destiny Knochenmus; great-grandchildren, Kody and Bryan Peterson, and Kyah and Kile Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret Johnson Hertz; brothers, Carl Johnson and L. Willard Johnson; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Johnson.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
