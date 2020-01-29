September 25, 1935-January 21, 2020

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. — Elmer Ray Rummans, age 84, of Lawrenceburg, Tenn., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center, Columbia, Tenn. He was cremated per his wishes.

A Celebration of Life was held at First United Methodist Church, Lawrenceburg, Tenn., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Elmer was born in Hannibal, Mo., on Sept. 25, 1935, son of Elmer Farrell Rummans and Mary Flick Rummans. He married Laura Loete Cary Rummans on May 1, 1970, and together, they raised five children.

His family moved to Moline in 1950, and Elmer graduated from Moline High School. While in high school he played football and was recruited by several semipro teams.

Instead of football, he chose to join the Army, enlisting the day after high school graduation. He spent three years in the service, with most of his time spent in Korea in a helicopter.

Elmer worked for John Deere in Product Engineering for 35 years, holding various positions and traveling with experimental combines to many foreign countries.