June 30, 1931-May 15, 2020

MOLINE — Ellen M. Pitstick, 88, of Moline, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Lexington of Lake Zurich, Lake Zurich, Ill.

Private burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline. Celebration of Life Service will take place at Trimble Funeral Home at a later date due to the pandemic. She will be buried with her husband, Jack, in the National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, Rock Island.

The former Ellen Mae Cox was born June 30, 1931, in Wheaton, Ill., the daughter of Joseph and May (Davies) Cox. She married Donald ‘Jack’ Pitstick on May 7, 1955, in Mountain View, Calif. He died Jan. 14, 1993.

Ellen was a homemaker and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a longtime active member of Bethel-Wesley United Methodist Church.

After Jack died, Ellen was a devoted volunteer for the American Cancer Society and Pathway/Trinity/UnityPoint Hospice. She also loved to attend music events. While the girls were in grade school, Ellen was an active member of the Roosevelt PTA. Ellen and Jack enjoyed camping and traveling. Ellen loved to travel and went on numerous trips with her friends.