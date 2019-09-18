September 19, 1944-September 17, 2019
HAMPTON — Ellen M. Lohse, 74, of Hampton, passed away at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or American Cancer Society.
Ellen was born in Beloit, Wis., on Sept. 19, 1944. She was the daughter of George and Florence (Meehan) Crawford. Ellen married John R. Lohse in Rockton, Ill., on June 30, 1962. He preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 2015.
Ellen formerly attended Zion Lutheran Church in East Moline. She left a legacy of strength, generosity and love of family. She was a positive person who always had a kind word and was constantly thinking of others. Ellen was always up for a conversation, was a “social butterfly” and enjoyed her time with her special luncheon friends. She was a member of the Willow Spring's Swim Club and the Viking Club. She was lovingly known as the Avon Lady for over forty years.
Ellen is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Blake) Davis, Port Byron, Laurie (Curt) Olson, Geneseo; grandsons, Kevin (Tia) Olson, Wentzville, Mo., Chad (Heather) Olson, Moline, Zach (Cassey Leitschuh) Davis. Pocahontas, Ill., Lance (Kaci Christensen) Davis, Port Byron; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Olson, Addison Olson, Savannah Olson and Jade Olson; and brother, Bob Crawford, Rockford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Marian Crawford; and her husband.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the entire staff of Clarissa C. Cook, Genesis Hospice and UnityPoint Hospice for the love and care shown to Ellen.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.