May 1, 1930-January 4, 2020
MOLINE — Ella May Kinkead, 89, of Moline, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline, with Fr. Mark DeSutter celebrating. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the church.
The former Ella May Spiegel was born May 1, 1930, in Moline, to George and Clara (Tanner) Spiegel. She married Earl Kinkead on Feb. 18, 1950, in Moline. He died June 13, 2018. She was cafeteria manager at Seton Catholic School, Moline, for 12-½ years, retiring in 1988. She previously worked at the John Deere Export Department for six years and Villa DeChantel for 8½ years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline, and its Altar and Rosary Society. She had been a Girl Scout leader and was a Cubs fan.
Ella May is survived by four children, Glenn Kinkead, of Rock Island, Diane Sears, of Mesa, Ariz., David Kinkead, of Moline, and Nancy DeVriese, and her husband, Kevin, of East Moline; five grandchildren and their spouses, Laura and Adam Guthrie, Steve Sears, ReAnna and Jason Day, Lynn and Kevin Cavers, and Anthony and Megan DeVriese; and two great-grandchildren, Addy and Cohen Day. She was preceded in death by her husband; and son, Paul Michael Kinkead, in infancy; and four brothers, Sumner, Kenneth, Carl and Norman Spiegel.
Ella May's family extends thanks to her care givers at Home Instead, and the staff at Genesis' Illini Campus and invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
