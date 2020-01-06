May 1, 1930-January 4, 2020

MOLINE — Ella May Kinkead, 89, of Moline, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline, with Fr. Mark DeSutter celebrating. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the church.

The former Ella May Spiegel was born May 1, 1930, in Moline, to George and Clara (Tanner) Spiegel. She married Earl Kinkead on Feb. 18, 1950, in Moline. He died June 13, 2018. She was cafeteria manager at Seton Catholic School, Moline, for 12-½ years, retiring in 1988. She previously worked at the John Deere Export Department for six years and Villa DeChantel for 8½ years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline, and its Altar and Rosary Society. She had been a Girl Scout leader and was a Cubs fan.