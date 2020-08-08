× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 5, 1932 –Friday, August 7, 2020

ALEDO — Ella Marie Diehl, 88, of Aledo, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in her home at Brookstone in Aledo from COVID-19 complications. A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Private graveside services will be Thursday in the Hamlet Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Hamlet Cemetery Association or Hamlet-Perryton Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Ella Marie was born Jan. 5, 1932, in Perryton Township, Ill., to Harry and Pearl Dahl Wiggins. She graduated from Reynolds High School in 1951. On Sept. 23, 1955, she married Donald E. “Elmo” Diehl in Hamlet, Ill. He died Feb. 15, 2015.

She was a homemaker and instructed painting classes at the Mercer County Nursing Home in Aledo for 15 years.

Ella Marie was a member of Hamlet-Perryton Presbyterian Church and Mercer County Homemakers Extension Association. She enjoyed genealogy, painting, gardening and was a die-hard Cubs fan.