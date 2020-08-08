January 5, 1932 –Friday, August 7, 2020
ALEDO — Ella Marie Diehl, 88, of Aledo, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in her home at Brookstone in Aledo from COVID-19 complications. A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Private graveside services will be Thursday in the Hamlet Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Hamlet Cemetery Association or Hamlet-Perryton Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Ella Marie was born Jan. 5, 1932, in Perryton Township, Ill., to Harry and Pearl Dahl Wiggins. She graduated from Reynolds High School in 1951. On Sept. 23, 1955, she married Donald E. “Elmo” Diehl in Hamlet, Ill. He died Feb. 15, 2015.
She was a homemaker and instructed painting classes at the Mercer County Nursing Home in Aledo for 15 years.
Ella Marie was a member of Hamlet-Perryton Presbyterian Church and Mercer County Homemakers Extension Association. She enjoyed genealogy, painting, gardening and was a die-hard Cubs fan.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda (Jay) MacDonald of Hamlet; Beverly (Paul Gillick) Lemon of Alexandria, Va.; three grandchildren, Matthew MacDonald of Hamlet, Andrew (Tachelle) MacDonald of Aledo and Ellen MacDonald of St. Louis; two great-granddaughters, Emilia Mae Crowder and Lillian Grace MacDonald; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; half sister, Opal Lovejoy; half brother, Clyde “Bud” Wiggins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.