August 5, 1923-August 28, 2019
MOLINE — Ella L. Williams, 96, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline. Services for Ella will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Fulton, Miss. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Ella was born Aug. 5, 1923, in Lee County, Miss., a daughter of Leroy and Annie Estella Clark Burleson. She married Velton Williams in Mississippi. He preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 1985. Mrs. Williams was a homemaker, and a member of Memorial Christian Church, Moline. She was a very patient and loving Grandma and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will always be remembered for the beautiful quilts she made and her culinary skills.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Michael (Janelle) Leatherman, Waukee, Iowa, Jana (Dean) Meyer, Milan; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Velton; daughter, Linda Leatherman; siblings, Catherine, Irma, Vera, Roy Lee and Spencer.
Ella's family would like to thank the staff at Amber Ridge and Genesis Hospice for their compassionate care.
