August 2, 1935-June 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Ella J. Davis, 84, of Rock Island, died Monday, June 8, 2020, in UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island.

Family funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with Rev. Stan Gustafson, Faith Baptist Church, Moline, officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery.

The former Ella Joan Bush was born Aug. 2, 1935, in Fenton, Ill., to Simon and Dorothy Bush. She married Wendel Arthur Davis on May 1, 1954, in Rockford, Ill. He died in 1993. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, watching game shows and Westerns, and collecting pigs and elephants.

She is survived by three daughters and a son-in-law, Joan Pippinger, of Rock Island, Jeanie and Duane Matson, of Minnesota Lakes, Minn., and Cindy Fuller, of Branson, Mo.; two sons and two daughters-in-law, David Davis, Sam and Kris Davis, and Victoria Davis, all of Rock Island; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Stanley Bush, of Corpus Christi, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Glenn Davis and Richard Davis; a daughter, Margie Lynn Davis; a grandchild; and six brothers.

Ella's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

