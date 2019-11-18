Elizabeth McCombs

May 12, 1923-November 13, 2019
GENESEO — Mrs. William S. McCombs, 96, of Geneseo, passed away peacefully in her sleep Nov. 13, 2019, at Hammond-Henry Hospital Long Term Care, Geneseo. Private services were held Monday, Nov. 18 at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo, followed by interment at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
Elizabeth “Becky” Joan Morris was born May 12, 1923, in Rock Island, the daughter of John B. and Berenice (Wagner) Morris. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1941 and completed two years of undergraduate study in Home Economics at Iowa State College in Ames, Iowa. In August 1943, she married her childhood sweetheart, William S. McCombs III, who was in training with the U.S. Army for deployment to the ETO in the summer of 1944. After the war, she was a devoted, supportive and loving full-time mother to six children. She enjoyed cooking, playing bridge, playing the piano and in later years, gardening. She was a former member of the RIA Golf Club, The International Order of the King's Daughters and Sons, and the First Baptist Church of Rock Island and Aurora.
Survivors include daughters: Martha Rich, San Antonio, Texas, Margaret Baker, Hudsonville, Mich.; sons: William, Geneseo, John, Gig Harbor, Wash., Chris, Harvard, Ill.; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter, Mary Elizabeth Koenig.
