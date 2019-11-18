{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth Joan Dixon-Bare

September 24, 1965-November 16, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Elizabeth Joan Dixon-Bare, 54, of Rock Island, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehab Center, Rock Island, surrounded by her loved ones and friends. A Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9619 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge, Ill. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, followed by visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Burial will be at Edgington Cemetery. Memorials in care of QC Animal Welfare Center, St. Patrick Catholic Church or St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehab Center.

Elizabeth was born in Moline on Sept. 24, 1965, a daughter of Stephen C. and Janice Verbeke Dixon. She graduated from Rockridge High School in 1983. While married to Scott Bare for a short time, Elizabeth lived in South Dakota, where she earned a Doctor of Law Degree (J.S.D) from the University of South Dakota, graduating in 2002.

Elizabeth served a clerkship in South Dakota before coming back to Rock Island where she worked for the States Attorney's office. She was currently employed as an attorney and contract specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Elizabeth was quick-witted and had a great sense of humor. She was a hard worker with great integrity, intelligence, sweet smile and so much more. Elizabeth loved animals, especially cats.

Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Stephen and Janice Dixon, Matherville, Ill.; sisters, Julie (Scott) Bell, Viola, Andrea (Bradley) Schafman, Milan, and Deanna (Rodney) Hawk, Moline; sister-in-law, Patti Dixon, Matherville; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and her fur-babies, Gabby, Lily and Fancy.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Steven “Butch” W. Dixon.

Service information

Nov 20
Recitation of the Rosary
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
3:30PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory Milan
201 E. 4th Avenue
Milan, IL 61264
Nov 20
Visitation
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory Milan
201 E. 4th Avenue
Milan, IL 61264
